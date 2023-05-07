2023 Katy ISD Board Election Unofficial Voting Results

KATY, TX [May 6, 2023] – Unofficial voting results for the May 2023 Katy ISD Board of Trustees Election are as follows:

Position 3 Candidates: (listed alphabetically)

Bruce Bradford

Unofficial Voting Total: 4,398 votes (37.98%)

Shawn Miller

Unofficial Voting Total: 931 votes (8.04%)

Amy Thieme

Unofficial Voting Total: 6,250 votes (53.98%)

Position 4 Candidates: (listed alphabetically)

Erica Brettell

Unofficial Voting Total: 2,597 votes (22.48%)

Morgan Honee Calhoun

Unofficial Voting Total: 5,770 votes (49.96%)

Cicely Taylor

Unofficial Voting Total: 3,183 votes (27.56%)

Position 5 Candidates: (listed alphabetically)

Mary Ellen Cuzela

Unofficial Voting Total: 6,054 votes (52.27%)

Shana Peterson

Unofficial Voting Total: 5,528 votes (47.73%)

Katy ISD trustees are the governing body of the school district and are the main advising group that oversees and shapes policies. Individuals serving as board members are not employees of Katy ISD, yet they dedicate countless hours to leading an A+ school district.