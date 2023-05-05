National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day Encourages Pet Owners to Put Safety First 

Best Friends Animal Society Shares Tools and Tips to Plan for Potentially Dangerous Situations

National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day is May 8 and Best Friends Animal Society , a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025, urges pet owners to develop their own disaster preparedness plan.

“When it comes to natural disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes, or earthquakes, it’s important for people to have a plan in place to keep themselves and their pets safe,” said Sharon Hawa, Senior Manager of Emergency Services at Best Friends Animal Society. “We encourage everyone to put together an emergency go-bag full of essential items for you and your pets to have ready to grab at a moment’s notice should you all need to evacuate. Also, designate friends, neighbors or family members to quickly retrieve your animals if you are unable to, as well as to be emergency caregivers for your pet(s) should you become displaced.”

Items people should have in their go-bag include:

A pet first aid kit, including an extra supply of any necessary medications, current vaccination records, a list of the pet’s medical needs and veterinarian’s number

A 3–5-day supply of wet and/or dry food (and water, if possible)

Pet toys and/or treats

A collar with a current ID tag or microchip that includes your cell phone number

A crate labeled with the pet’s name and contact information (use masking tape and a permanent marker)

Consider placing a well-worn sweater or sweatshirt inside the crate so the pet has a familiar scent around them

Extra poop bags

For cats, a small bag of litter and litter pan

Blanket and towels

Bowl, can opener and spoon

“Whether you are told to evacuate or to shelter-in-place, the best way to prepare for any type of emergency is to have a plan, for you and your family members, including your pets. Identify beforehand where you’ll go, what you’ll need to bring, so that you can have peace-of-mind that you have what you and your pets need to get by for several days during a potentially chaotic time,” added Hawa.

Keeping pets and families together is critical in times of disaster, so animals do not end up in shelters. Currently, shelters nationwide are struggling with higher intakes, while adoptions and fosters are not keeping pace.

For those who need to find shelter during a disaster, it is recommended to call a local emergency information number (211 or 511) and identify the closest pet-friendly disaster shelter or emergency pet shelter where pets can go for temporary care. Organizations such as the Red Cross will often provide support to residents displaced during a disaster, and local animal welfare groups may provide emergency sheltering for displaced pets or even temporary foster homes until owners can recover.

For additional details on disaster preparedness , along with information about adoption and fostering, visit bestfriends.org .

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,200 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org