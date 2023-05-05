Members Choice Credit Union Honors Community Heroes with Appreciation Event

Members Choice Credit Union invites those in the heroic professions of law enforcement, education, healthcare, the military, and veterans, along with their families, to celebrate and honor the incredible work they do to serve and support our local communities on a daily basis.

At the event, Community Heroes can enter for a chance to win cash and other prizes, including Astros tickets, a big-screen TV, air pods, an Amazon Echo, a Yeti cooler, gift cards, and more. In addition, Members Choice will treat attendees to a complimentary BBQ lunch as they enjoy music, face painting, and more family fun. A money machine will offer the chance to snag some extra cash and attendees can take a turn at spinning a prize wheel to win a variety of branded Members Choice giveaways.

WHO: The event is open to anyone serving in a heroic profession and their families. You don’t need to be a member of the credit union to attend. To learn more and register, visit https://info.mccu.com/heroappreciation .

Those who RSVP and attend will be eligible for a chance to win $500. (Must be present to win; the winner will be announced during the event at 12 p.m.)

WHEN: Saturday, May 13, 2023

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Member’s Choice Credit Union

18211 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094