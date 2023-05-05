Cougars Dominate Baseball Playoff Opener

By Terry Carter,

District 19-6A baseball produced three very competitive teams this spring. So competitive that Cinco Ranch and Tompkins tied at the top with 14-2 district records.

Katy secured third place, and Taylor and Seven Lakes needed to play on Monday to locked down the fourth-place spot.

With that decided, the baseball playoffs began on Thursday, and Cinco Ranch (28-4) came out swinging hard. The Cougars trounced Hightower, 10-0, on a 5-inning, game one. Cinco Ranch pitcher Parker Booth dominated on the mound, hitting the corners of the strike zone with pitches at about 90 miles per hour.

Third baseman Lucas Franco doubled in three runs during a 4-run fourth inning. Senior Logan Sosolik crushed a 2-run home run early in the game.

“When the kids are the leaders, it makes my job easy. They make sure everything going on that needs to happen before and after the game, and they hold each other accountable,” Cinco Ranch baseball coach Brett Wallace said after the game. “Really I have one of the best group of kids you could ask for.”

With the Thursday victory in game one, Cinco Ranch will play game two at Hightower tonight at 6 p.m. Senior Charlie Atkinson will pitch.