The Community Resources Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce hosted the 25th Annual Investment in Youth celebration on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond, Texas.

As Fort Bend County continues to flourish, so does the Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) program, and 2023 marked the 25th year impacting students. Nearly 200 students, representing five school districts and 24 different high schools, served 37 nonprofits including four new partners, while supporting the Fort Bend community during this year’s program. Collectively, these remarkable students provided 7,200 hours of community service, which is a testament to the character of these young people.

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, The George Foundation, and Safari Texas Ranch held a special recognition for these students with $137,000 Youth in Philanthropy scholarships being awarded at the luncheon. Also in attendance was special guest, Dee Koch, who founded the program 25 years ago. The luncheon was fully underwritten by The George Foundation allowing all ticket proceeds, donations and contributions to go straight towards scholarship funds. Sincere thanks to our sponsors: Legacy Contributors – Fred and Mabel R. Parks Foundation, The George Foundation, and The Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation. Named Scholarship Contributors – OCuSOFT Inc., Wes & Amanda Hudson, Audi Sugar Land – A Sewell Company, Brownstone Property Investments, Fort Bend Chamber Board and Division Chairs, Frost Bank, Kaluza, Inc., Kay Danziger and Family, LJA Engineering, Margaret Johnson Aerospace Inspiration Award, PCD Management, LLC, Si Environmental, LLC, and WJ Interests, LLC.

The Community Resources Division, under the leadership of Chair, Beth Wolf, Wolf Management Services, focuses on impacting the community-at-large through effective partnerships and collaborations offering community programming to inform and educate on the quality-of-life issues in Fort Bend County. The division enhances the student-driven Youth in Philanthropy program by developing a partnership with the nonprofit sector, local school districts, and community volunteers to communicate and encourage youth in their role in building a quality community through volunteerism.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The 5-star accredited Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region.

About The George Foundation

The George Foundation invests in Fort Bend County, Texas to enhance our community and the quality of life of those in need. Through grants to local nonprofits and scholarship opportunities for aspiring local students, the Foundation strives to positively impact the lives of our neighbors.