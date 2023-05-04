Softball Playoffs Intensify In Area Round

By Terry Carter,

Katy and Cinco Ranch powered through their bi-district softball playoff opponents last week. Today they start round two with the area postseason games.

Ranked Katy (31-5) buried Dulles in two games as the Lady Tigers scored 12-0 wins in both bi-district contests. Today at 6:30 p.m., the District 19-6A champions play Bellaire in a 1-game area playoff showdown to see which team advances to regional quarterfinal softball.

Cinco Ranch (20-9) also found the key elements to win last weekend. The Lady Cougars defeated Travis, 2-0 and 11-2, to win their bi-district series. Starting tonight at 6 p.m., Cinco Ranch will take on Heights (27-2-1) at Delmar Stadium in the first of three softball games for area playoffs.

The Lady Cougars will host games two and third on Friday at 6 p.m. and, if necessary, 8 p.m. The Heights captured District 18-6A with an unblemished 12-0 record. Then the team downed traditionally tough Stratford in two games last weekend. Their schedule is not filled with 6A ranked teams, however, it may be the best scoring team the Heights has fielded win many years.

Taylor lost both bi-district games last week to George Ranch, 3-0 and 5-3, to end the Lady Mustangs season at 18-15. Tompkins (15-11) played a 1-game showdown with Ridge Point, and Ridge Point won with a late rally, 16-8.

So Cy-Fair is meeting Ridge Point in a single-game playoff on Friday, and George Ranch will meet Jersey Village Friday and Saturday in a 3-game area playoff series.