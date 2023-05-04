Paxton Announces $1.4 Million Settlement with TotalEnergies Over Unlawful Pollution

Attorney General Paxton has secured a $1.4 million settlement in an environmental enforcement action against a Port Arthur refinery operated by TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc. (“TotalEnergies”).

“I’m pleased to announce this latest settlement, which highlights my office’s commitment to upholding the law and protecting Texas’s environment,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We will continue to ensure that companies who unlawfully pollute our air and waterways are held accountable and that they take proactive steps to prevent it from ever occurring again.”

The Port Arthur refinery violated the Texas Clean Air Act while emitting unauthorized pollutants. The refinery had experienced multiple, recurring instances of unauthorized emissions and permit violations caused by operator errors, equipment malfunctions, and poor maintenance practices.

Under the settlement, TotalEnergies agreed to pay $1.3 million in civil penalties and $100,000 in attorney’s fees. Further, TotalEnergies shall implement a series of corrective actions to prevent further unauthorized pollution. The Office of the Attorney General represented the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in this environmental enforcement action.