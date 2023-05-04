Members Choice Credit Union Looks to Empower Today’s Youth to Become Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs as Title Sponsor of Lemonade Day Katy

-Lemonade Day Katy is this Saturday, May 6-

Houston, Texas (May 3, 2023) – Members Choice Credit Union, a full-service financial institution based in Houston, Texas, will sponsor Lemonade Day Katy on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches youth how to start and operate their own business.

“As the title sponsor of Lemonade Day Katy, we are proud to bring this program to our local community designed to empower youth to take ownership of their lives and become productive members of society,” said Luke Billeri, CEO of Members Choice Credit Union. “These young people will become the business leaders, social advocates, volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow, and we must support them now so that they will be well-positioned to succeed in the future.”

Lemonade Day Katy teaches the basics of entrepreneurial learning, including business skills, financial literacy, teamwork, social and emotional skills, goal setting, and responsibility. Children learn to set goals, create plans, and execute plans to turn their vision into reality.

“We encourage anyone interested in helping children learn and grow to participate in Lemonade Day. Young entrepreneurs need mentors, investors, business partners, and customers. Sponsors and volunteers also are needed to make Lemonade Day Katy a successful venture,” said Billeri.

To learn more about Lemonade Day Katy, how to get involved, and to register, visit https://lemonadeday.org/katy.

About Members Choice Credit Union

At Members Choice, we strive to exceed your expectations. We believe in people-helping-people by providing sound financial solutions and resources and sharing our passion for supporting the community. As a full-service financial institution based in Houston, Texas, we have proudly served our area for over 80 years. For more information, visit www.mccu.com.

About Lemonade Day

Since 2007, more than one million kids have participated in Lemonade Day in 31 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Bermuda. For more information, visit www.lemonadeday.org.