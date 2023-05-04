Katy Mills Hosts Spring Sidewalk Job Fair May 6 – 12

Hiring event to fill full-time and part-time positions
Katy Mills is hosting a Spring Sidewalk Job Fair Saturday, May 6 – Friday, May 12 during mall operating hours.
Area residents are invited to inquire about open positions and participate in onsite job interviews in-store. Full-time and part-time positions available. Participating retailers include LOFT Outlet, Dickies, PUMA & more!
WHEN: Saturday, May 6 – Friday, May 12
10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
WHERE: Katy Mills
5000 Katy Mills Circle
Katy, Texas 77494