Katy Mills Hosts Spring Sidewalk Job Fair May 6 – 12

Hiring event to fill full-time and part-time positions

Katy Mills is hosting a Spring Sidewalk Job Fair Saturday, May 6 – Friday, May 12 during mall operating hours .

Area residents are invited to inquire about open positions and participate in onsite job interviews in-store. Full-time and part-time positions available. Participating retailers include LOFT Outlet, Dickies, PUMA & more!

For more information, please visit this LINK .

WHEN: Saturday, May 6 – Friday, May 12

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

WHERE: Katy Mills

5000 Katy Mills Circle

Katy, Texas 77494