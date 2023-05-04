Investigators Need Information Capital Murder Suspect

Homicide investigators need the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of capital murder suspect 18-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Arzate, for the capital murder of a local man.
On Friday February 24th, at approximately 8:00 am, the victim 20-year-old Angel Hernandez was found after construction workers saw his 2011 Acura on fire near the intersection of Grand Ave. and Prairie Ave. in north Harris County.
He was shot, and his body had been dragged to a tree line down from the vehicle.
The investigation has revealed that Hernandez met with Gonzalez-Arzate earlier that morning around 1:00 am.
Gonzalez-Arzate is 5’2 inches tall and weighs 100Lbs, with brown eyes and black colored hair.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of him is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward