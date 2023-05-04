Investigators Need Information Capital Murder Suspect

Homicide investigators need the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of capital murder suspect 18-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Arzate, for the capital murder of a local man.

On Friday February 24th, at approximately 8:00 am, the victim 20-year-old Angel Hernandez was found after construction workers saw his 2011 Acura on fire near the intersection of Grand Ave. and Prairie Ave. in north Harris County.

He was shot, and his body had been dragged to a tree line down from the vehicle.

The investigation has revealed that Hernandez met with Gonzalez-Arzate earlier that morning around 1:00 am.

Gonzalez-Arzate is 5’2 inches tall and weighs 100Lbs, with brown eyes and black colored hair.