Senators Bettencourt & Paxton pass SB 1474 to support Special Education students in a Big Way!

SB 1474 starts a service intensity-based formula, creates an Education Savings Account program for

students with disabilities & creates a grant program for retirees to return to teach special ed

Senators Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) and Angela Paxton (R-McKinney) passed Senate Bill 1474 to dramatically improve special education in Texas for students with disabilities based on their individual needs on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Both Senator Bettencourt and Senator Paxton served on the Texas Commission on Special Education Funding, chaired by Stacey Combest, in the 87th interim that released a report with recommendations.

“SB 1474 dramatically bolsters support for special education students in three major areas and it’s an important recognition that these students need targeted help to maximize their educational outcomes. We had years’ worth of great testimony to draw on these major recommendations,” said Senator Bettencourt. “This ESA means special needs families can get the help they need!”

Emphasized Senator Bettencourt.

SB 1474 implements the following recommendations from the Texas Commission on Special Education Funding Report. First, SB 1474 will transition the Special Education allotment under the Foundation School Program to a Service Intensity Based Formula System. This is made up of seven weighted funding tiers based on the intensity of services needed by a student. Tier One includes a student in special education receiving direct support in up to two foundation subject areas. While Tier Seven students include students who receive intensive full-time special education services requiring residential placement.

“I am proud that SB 1474 has passed the Texas Senate. This bill creates targeted funding that addresses the education of our most vulnerable kids in a more individualized way than ever before. It also incorporates the input of the people who know the kids the best: their parents. SB 1474 will create lasting, transformative, and positive change for our special education students and families,” said Senator Angela Paxton, Joint Author of SB 1474.

Second, SB 1474 will create an Education Savings Account program for students with disabilities. Under the program a child with a disability must first be eligible to attend public school, then they would receive $7,250 per year, per child. Funds in the program may be used to pay for school tuition, textbooks, fees, meals, and uniforms at private schools. Third, SB 1474 will allow the TEA Commissioner to create a Grant program to recruit retirees to return to teaching special education students in public schools.

“I am very proud of our hard work and dedication that made SB 1474 possible,” said Stacey Combest, Texas Commission on SPED Funding Chair when the bill was filed.

“SB 1474 passed out of the Texas Senate 18-13 and will focus state resources behind the needs of our Special Education students,” Senator Bettencourt concluded. Next, SB 1474 will head to the Texas House of Representatives to be heard and passed before being sent to the Governor to be signed into law. See Previous Press Release for more information: Senators Bettencourt & Paxton file SB 1474 to support Special Education students in a Big Way!