MAY 2023 CALENDAR ITEMS

WHAT: Car Culture Show

WHEN: Sunday, May 7

WHERE: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy

TIME: 9 am – 11 am

DESCRIPTION: Calling all car enthusiasts. See the cars in the Alamo Theater Parking Lot. There will be over 50+ exotic and muscle cars on display.

MORE INFORMATION: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, 281-395-5533

WHAT: 5th Annual Social Pub & Grill Car & Truck Show

WHEN: Sunday, May 7

WHERE: The Social Pub & Grill, 1721Spring Green Blvd. Katy

TIME: 10 am – 4 pm

DESCRIPTION: Cars … 1935, 36-49, 50s, 60-66, 67-69, 70s, 80-89, 99 & up.

$30 participant fee

MORE INFORMATION: 832-373-9202, karshowkerry@yahoo.com

WHAT: Spring Festival – Boys and Girls Country 2023

WHEN: Saturday, May 6

WHERE: 18806 Roberts Rd, Hockley, TX

TIME: 4 pm – 9 pm

DESCRIPTION: Spring Festival is a critical fundraiser for the children and young adults who live at Boys and Girls Country. Your support helps break the cycle of poverty, pain and abuse and gives loving parents to the kids who desperetly need them.

MORE INFORMATION: 281-351-4976 or info@boysandgirlscountry.org

WHAT: St. Bartholomew Bazaar

WHEN: Sunday, May 7

WHERE: St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 5356 11th Street, Katy

TIME: 10 am – 7 pm

DESCRIPTION: Community and Family Fun

MORE INFORMATION: www.st-bart.org

WHAT: Fulshear Farmers Market

WHEN: Saturday, May 6

WHERE: Fulshear Farmers Market, 9035 Bois D’Arc Lane, Fulshear

TIME: 9 am- 1 pm

DESCRIPTION: The Fulshear Farmers’ Market offers a vast array of produce and food products that were grown or produced within a 200-mile radius of Fulshear. The lineup includes seasonal vegetables and fruit, fresh seafood, Artisan breads, and more.

MORE INFORMATION: 713-703-4129

WHAT: The Johnny Nelson Katy Heritage Museum 5th Dedication Anniversary

WHEN: May 13

WHERE: Johnny Nelson Katy Heritage Museum, 6002 George Bush Dr., Katy

TIME: 11 am – 2 pm

DESCRIPTION: Celebrate Johnny & Paulette Nelson in their dedication to the museum with the 5th year anniversary. Fun activities like touch-a-truck, scavenger hunt, and more!

MORE INFORMATION: 281-574-8618

WHAT: Waller County Sesquicentennial Celebration

WHEN: May 4

WHERE: Katy Heritage Park, 5990 George Bush Drive, Katy

TIME: 6 pm – 8:30 pm

DESCRIPTION: Celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Waller County on May 4 with bounce houses and other activities, complimentary hot dogs and chips, and more!

MORE INFORMATION: 281-391-4800, info@cityof katy.com

WHAT: A Night on the Town

WHEN: May 19

WHERE: 910 Avenue C, Katy

TIME: 5:30 pm

DESCRIPTION: Come have fun around downtown Katy with yummy food, drinks, and entertainment for the entire family.

MORE INFORMATION: City of Katy, 281-391-4800