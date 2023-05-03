How To Secure A Job In Cyber Security

With many high-profile security breaches occurring in recent years, the demand for cyber security professionals is high. With a demand for individuals to work in cyber security, many companies contact specialists like Agile Recruit to fill the roles. What is the best pathway to follow if you are looking for a career in cyber security?

What can cyber security offer me?

A career in cyber security is certainly an enticing prospect on the surface. However, several technical proficiencies are required, to say nothing of the necessary level of experience, making it a challenging career path to choose. Average salaries are very good, making it well worth the work required to build up your knowledge.

As well as excellent salary prospects, a cyber security career can offer real job security that rivals in many other industries. Because there is a growing focus on everything taking place online, businesses are increasingly making moves to prioritise their security for both their employees and users.

There is also a wide range of different career paths that you can specialise in. It is possible to take your cyber security career in the direction of Forensic Computer Analysis, Cryptography or even Penetration Testing, depending on your skill set.

Skills for success

To become a specialist on any cyber security pathway, you will need experience in the field and entry-level IT skills. This means that you will need a good mix of practical experience and a comprehensive technical understanding, which can take time and effort to put together.

You will need robust IT Networking fundamentals and experience working within Networking and it. Some focused security qualifications should also accompany this.

Starting as an apprentice

Apprenticeships offer a pathway funded by the government that can help you begin an IT career.

For example, a Level 3 Information Communications Technician apprenticeship can offer you an overview of a career in IT. It will also assist you with all the essential hands-on experience you need to specialise in this area.

Other cyber security qualifications

There are also other qualifications you should consider undertaking that has been specifically designed to allow you to develop the type of digital skills most employers seek.

The UK government funds several skills boot camps in the field, and these are well worth looking into if you still need to gain the relevant skills and qualifications to go into cyber security. They have been specifically designed to provide you with all the technical skills that will help you start your first IT role. The experience you will gain within this type of entry-level role will help you to progress to a cyber specialisation, with the right knowledge.

These courses range from the more fundamental skill levels to those with a more advanced look into some of the more complex areas of cyber security. However, they all offer one thing, which is a good starting point from which you can develop a career in cyber security. They will provide you with the opportunity to gain experience and confidence before going on to consider further upskilling with the appropriate security-specific certification.

Work experience in cyber security

It is typical for those looking to enter this field to have worked in 1st line support or a similar role for 2-3 years before transitioning into a cyber security position. However, this can depend on the individual in question. The first steps that you take, therefore, are essential.