Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2023 is Interconnection.
Interconnections with the Environment: Ecosystem Services & Us
Sunday, June 25, 6 p.m. central, online
Join Professor Kerri Crawford of the University of Houston to consider more deeply the interconnections between humans and our environment, through the lens of ecosystem services. As biodiversity is lost through anthropogenic changes, it is becoming increasingly clear how much we rely on the natural world. Nature provides us with many services, including water purification, climate regulation, and pollination. However, what happens to these services when we start losing biodiversity? Can we restore ecosystem services once they are damaged? This presentation will highlight how we benefit from nature, new research on how humans are influencing ecosystem services, and paths forward to restore nature and the benefits it provides. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/interconnections-with-the-environment-ecosystem-services-us-tickets-627645523657. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.