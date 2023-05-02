Sen. Cruz, Rep. Comer Team Up Seeking Answers on Coordinated Efforts to Ban Gas Stoves

In an effort to reveal the details of a hidden pressure campaign run by environmental activists and the Biden administration to ban gas stoves, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) have sent bicameral letters to Consumer Reports , the Climate Imperative Foundation , and Stacey Abrams’ Rewiring America group.

Sen. Cruz and Rep. Comer wrote to these entities:

“As the Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability—which has broad authority to investigate “any matter” at “any time” under House Rule X—and the Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation—which has jurisdiction over the Consumer Product Safety Commission (“CPSC”)—we write regarding Consumer Reports’ role in CPSC’s recent efforts to impose a de facto ban on gas stoves. On March 16, 2023, one of us—Ranking Member Cruz—wrote to you requesting information and documents about this matter. Your organization has, however, refused to substantively answer most of those requests […]

“As you know, CPSC has already taken the necessary first step toward a gas stove ban, having recently issued a Request for Information ‘on chronic hazards associated with gas ranges and proposed solutions[…]’

“Such lack of transparency with Congress and the American public is unacceptable. We therefore expect a complete written response to the requests for information and documents made in the March 16 letter no later than May 10, 2023.”

Background:

On March 15th, Brianna Herlihy with FOX Business reported on Ranking Member Ted Cruz’s letters to left-wing advocacy group Rewiring America and the Rocky Mountain Institute seeking information on what role they played in the administration’s efforts to impose a de facto ban on gas stoves.

On March 16th, Gabe Kaminsky with the Washington Examiner reported that Ranking Member Ted Cruz sent letters to both Consumer Reports and Climate Imperative Foundation (CIF) seeking more information regarding a $375,000 payment from CIF to Consumer Reports, to “fund in part” a report that was then cited by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr. in his rulemaking efforts to ban gas stoves.

On March 16th, James Lynch with Daily Caller reported on Ranking Member Ted Cruz’s response to CPSC Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric and Commissioner Richard L. Trumka Jr . doubling down on Biden regulators for their incomplete response to on CPSC’s efforts to decide if Americans get to keep their gas stoves.