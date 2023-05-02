Katy ISD Names New Executive Athletic Director

Lance Carter, a familiar face among the Katy ISD athletic staff and school community, will take on the role of Executive Athletic Director for the District, effective immediately. Coach Carter has 33 years of experience as an Athletic Administrator and Varsity Football Coach as well as a proven track record of success in athletic administrative skills. For the past 8 years, he has worked side by side with Debbie Decker, who will be retiring from the athletic director position at the close of this school year.

“Coach Carter’s deep understanding of the district’s campus athletic departments will provide a seamless transition for our student-athletes and staff,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Katy ISD Superintendent. “I have no doubt that he will build upon Katy ISD’s strong athletic tradition, as well as ensure that our programs continue to reach greater heights,” added Gregorski.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve Katy ISD, its coaches and athletes. I have had the pleasure to work under Coach Decker for the past 16 years in two different capacities. The lessons I have learned from her on leading the athletic department, for one of the best school districts in the State of Texas, have been invaluable,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics at Katy ISD. “Our department will continue to serve and support our coaches so they can continue to make a positive impact in the lives of our 18,000+ student-athletes and their pursuit of excellence,” added Carter.

Carter joined the Katy ISD family in February 2007 as Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach at Mayde Creek High School. Almost eight years later, in November 2014, he took on a leadership role as Assistant Athletic Director in Katy ISD, a position he has held up until today.

During his 16 years at Katy ISD, Carter has been instrumental in implementing the Student Athletic Leadership Team (SALT), the Katy ISD Coaches Athletic Leadership Academy and the Katy CUP, which is a competition among high school campuses that compares their athletic, academic and service to the community. He has also provided guidance to numerous Katy ISD athletic teams which went on to win state championship titles and other prestigious recognitions.

Carter holds an Associates of Arts degree from Blinn College, a Bachelor of Science degree from East Texas State University and a Masters of Education in Administration from Lamar University.

Lance Carter

Executive Director of Katy ISD Athletics Department