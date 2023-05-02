Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones announces 2023 Call for Partnership Projects

Places 4 People Initiative Seeking Community Partnership on Infrastructure Initiatives

Harris County, TX (May 02, 2023) – For the first time, Harris County Precinct 4 has launched a proactive call for infrastructure partnership projects. Precinct 4 is committed to serving the entirety of Precinct 4 by leveraging its infrastructure dollars in collaboration with local community organizations. Through these partnerships on projects such as urban planning, drainage, and mobility improvements, Precinct 4 will deliver sustainable and resilient infrastructure needed in the fastest growing Precinct in Harris County.

Commissioner Briones’ new initiative, Places 4 People, will leverage public resources strategically, sustainably, and sensibly for the residents of Harris County.

“We seek to implement thoughtful solutions through data-driven, evidence-based, and equitable project prioritization,” Commissioner Lesley Briones said. “The result will be a stronger future for the next generation – my three daughters, and all children – in Harris County.”

Eligible applicants include cities, school districts, Municipal Utility Districts (MUDs), Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones (TIRZs), Municipal Management Districts (MMDs), Public Transit Agencies, Economic Development Corporations (EDCs), Housing Authorities, and other local government corporations.

Funding applications will be considered for projects between $350,000 and $20 million. The deadline to submit applications is June 16, 2023.

“We are looking for projects that are in line with values like equity, sustainability, and resiliency,” Chief of Infrastructure Reynaldo Guerra said. “We want to ensure all communities across Precinct 4 are receiving infrastructure investments in accordance with their needs. Projects must be adapted to the new climate and economic challenges we’re facing in the 21st century and must also have community support and contribute to building healthy and safe places for people of all ages and abilities.”

Places 4 People was born out of successful partnerships Commissioner Briones has already achieved in her short tenure. On April 17, in collaboration with Northwest Harris County MUD No. 12, Precinct 4 broke ground on the $6.1 million Westfield Pines and Village Drainage Improvement Project to improve flood resilience in a community heavily impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

“Through innovative partnerships with groups like Northwest Harris County MUD No. 12, we are able to maximize each federal dollar we receive,” Commissioner Lesley Briones said. “I feel a deep sense of urgency to build a more resilient Precinct 4, and local partnerships will ensure a collective rapid response toward achieving this goal.”

For more details, including guidelines, detailed instructions, scoring criteria and eligibility, visit hcp4.net/infrastructure/projects/