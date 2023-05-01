This book is more than just practical advice. It’s also a way to support Shield Bearer Counseling Centers Executive Director, Thad Cardine, has published his first book‘ mission to providing counseling, group therapy, community workshops, and professional training seminars to those in greatest need.

“Solutions to Common Parenting Dilemmas” by Thad Cardine is for parents who are looking for practical advice and effective strategies to navigate common parenting woes.

Gleaning from decades of experience in helping families navigate difficult circumstances, Thad provides comprehensive tools to effectively communicate, address negative behaviors and patterns, tackle emotional and mental health concerns, practice self-care, and align parenting strategies with the word of God.

From communication to sibling rivalry, emotional intelligence to special needs, this book offers practical solutions to help you raise happy, healthy children.

If you’re looking to become the best parent you can be, this book is the best place to start!