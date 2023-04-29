Volunteer Rides 151 Miles To Raise Money For NAM

During the month of April, 2023, Long-time volunteer, Robert Epstein, has put his feet and body to work for NAM. Rob committed to riding the total number of miles of the outer boundary of Northwest Assistance Ministries’ Meals on Wheels service area. This comes to a total of 151 miles.

Robert made this effort to help raise awareness and donations for NAM’s Meals on Wheels program and the Joanne Watford Nutrition Center.

Currently, more than 40% of NAM’s service area is considered a food desert, and 1-3 children deal with food scarcity on a regular basis. NAM’s Joanne Watford Nutrition Center is providing food to 50-60 families per day and our Meal’s on Wheels program provides meals for over 900 homebound seniors six days a week.

Rob is looking to raise funds to support the food programs at NAM. There is a dollar-for-dollar match from two different donors for all donations up to $3,000. Rob’s ride has already been completed, but NAM will be accepting donations through end of day Friday, April 28.

To support Rob in his effort, please visit the link below.

https://www.namonline.org/roberts-ride?utm_campaign=rob_s_ride&utm_medium=email&utm_source=northwestassistanceministries

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 122,000 people through its many programs and services.