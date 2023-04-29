TSTC holds Spring 2023 Commencement in Fort Bend County

Graduates from Texas State Technical College’s Fort Bend County campus and their families attended TSTC’s Spring 2023 Commencement held Wednesday, April 26, at the Stafford Centre in Stafford.

Each of the 120 graduates received either an Associate of Applied Science degree or a certificate of completion in their program.

Bryan Bowling, provost for TSTC’s Fort Bend County campus, expressed his excitement for and pride in the graduating students.

“I’m feeling beyond excited to see so many graduates with careers waiting for them,” he said. “All their families, friends and supporters are ready to cheer them on. The atmosphere here is one of excitement and is incredibly positive.”

The faculty that instructed and guided the students could be seen mingling and talking with them. Jonathan Bonkoske, lead instructor for the Electrical Power and Controls program, was especially proud of the students graduating from his program.

“It feels rewarding knowing that I got them across the finish line,” he said. “For myself, this is the reward for using my industry experience to give to the next generation.”

Emotions before the ceremony ranged from excitement to relief.

“I’m excited to be here,” Jacob Reyes said. He graduated with his Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology.

Other students are also looking forward to the future. Bryce Leopold is a graduate of the HVAC Technology program at the Fort Bend County campus. He has already been working and plans to continue on at his job after graduation.

“I’ve had a job in my hometown that I plan to keep working at,” he said. “While I am ready to be done with school, graduating is a sweet and sour feeling. I’ve had a lot of good instructors who were a great help to me.”

Many of the other graduates in attendance also had jobs already lined up for them. Regardless of their job status, however, graduation was a time of looking forward to their careers and lives.

Registration for TSTC’s summer semester is underway. For more information, go to tstc.edu.