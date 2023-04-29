Tompkins Falls, But Katy, Cinco Ranch Girls Win

By Terry Carter,

Tompkins had a lead momentarily against Ridge Point, but their 1-game playoff showdown became a scoring derby on Friday night. And Ridge Point won the bi-district softball playoff series and game, 16-8, as both pitchers got hit hard at Jordan.

Tompkins center fielder Meagan Brown got a workout in tracking down shots to the outfield. She made spectacular catches, as did the Lady Falcons’ right fielder, at the wall on several occasions.

Brown also watched as a home run to sailed over the deepest part of the center field — and nothing could contain the Ridge Point blast.

So Tompkins is out of the softball playoffs.

So is Taylor, which dropped two games to District 20-6A champion George Ranch on Friday, 3-0 and 5-3.

But Katy and Cinco Ranch won their bi-district playoff openers and play on Saturday to clinch their series and advance to the area playoff round. Cinco Ranch won over Travis, 2-0, and District 19-6A champion Katy rolled past Dulles, 12-0, in the first game of best-of-3 series.