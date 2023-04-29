Shield Bearer Now Offers Free Groups Every Week

Shield Bearer Counseling Centers is committed to providing professional counseling services in various formats. Our Group counseling is free to the public and are held every week on the same day and at the same. Groups are one hour in length. Again, these Groups are free.

Our “Good Grief” Group is every Monday from 1:00pm-2:00pm. This support Group offers encouragement to those suffering by recognizing we do not have to suffer alone. Topic discussions are based on the need of group members, but will include grief stages, anger, guilt, finances, new relationships, and remembering loved ones.

Our “Skills Crew” Group is every Tuesday from 6:30pm-7:30pm. This Group is a safe place for teens 13-17 to share their concerns and learn positive skills necessary to navigate life’s ups and downs. This Group will have various discussions, but will include topics such as dealing with parents, bullying, the teen brain, and more.

Our “Adoptee” Group is every Thursday from 6:30pm-7:30pm. This support Group is for those that were adopted and are looking for others who share their same concerns. We will discuss topics related to growing up as an adoptee and some topics will cover birth parents, adoptive parents, siblings, feelings of abandonment, and more.