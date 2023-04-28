Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit National Tour Stops in Texas to Honor Veterans and Supporters

Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) national tour will make twelve stops in Texas in the month of May to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who have served and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director. “The Mobile Education Exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed. Through our partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, the Exhibit also serves as an official ‘Welcome Home’ location for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.”

The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

Texas stops will include:

GILMER, TX – Mon., May 1, 2023 – The Rotary of Gilmer and Croley Funeral Home are proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at the Gilmer Civic Center 1218 US-271N from 10am – 3pm.

KATY, TX – Wed., May 3, 2023 – The Star of Destiny Chapter, NSDAR and VFW Post 9182

are proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at 6202 George Bush Drive from 10am – 7pm.

KATY, TX – Thurs., May 4, 2023 – ALA Unit 164 is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at state Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery at 22125 Kingsland Boulevard from 9am – 6pm.

DANBURY TX – Fri., May 5, 2023 – American Legion Post 501 is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at Skrabanek Park 6102 5th Street from 12pm – 6pm.

HOUSTON, TX – Sat., May 6, 2023 – The James Hardage Lane I Chapter, NSDAR is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at Houston Community College 5601 West loop South from 12pm – 4pm.

Short Break to Attend a Veteran’s War Commission Event at the Library of Congress

SAN MARCOS TX – Thurs., May 18, 2023 – The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department/Veteran Affairs Advisory Committee is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at 1701 Hunter Road from 12pm – 6pm.

AUSTIN, TX – Fri., May 19, 2023 – The Pegasus Composite Squadron SWR TX-35

is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally right off the 35th Street exit off MOPAC at Camp Mabry AAFES (BX), Bldg 58, next to the CAP building in Bldg 30 from 10am – 4pm.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – Sun., May 21, 2023 – New Braunfels Jeeps and Drinks is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at the New Braunfels Veteran’s Memorial, 3030W. San Antonio Street from 10am – 4pm.

BOERNE, TX – Mon., May 22, 2023 – The George W. Kendall chapter of DAR is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at 100 North Main Street from 10am – 4pm.

FRISCO, TX – Thurs., May 25, 2023 – The Frisco Lakes Veterans Club is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at state Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery at 8000 Dallas Parkway from 12pm – 8pm.

FLOWER MOUND, TX – Fri., May 26, 2023 – The Flower Mound Chapter, NSDAR is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at 4630 Long Prairie Road from 10 am – 4 pm.

GARLAND, TX – Sat., May 27, 2023 – North Texas Wreaths of Honor is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE will be free and open to the public locally at Audubon Park 342 W Oates Road from 9 am – 4 pm.

When the MEE pulls into the area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round. Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans, and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories, and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.

To host the MEE in your community, whether it be for a parade, a school-related or veterans’ organization, or a public or private event, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/mee to make a request.