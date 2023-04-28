Tompkins, Cinco Ranch, Katy Secure Playoff Spots

By Terry Carter,

The District 19-6A baseball season concludes this weekend. With storms approaching from Austin, some games may be affected.

But the weather won’t keep Tompkins, Cinco Ranch and Katy from reaching the playoffs. Still the baseball excitement continues, even this late into the season.

Going into Friday’s district finale games, Tompkins (21-6-1, 13-2) co-leads the 19-6A race and closes out its regular season at home against Paetow (9-18).

Cinco Ranch (26-4, 13-2) is tied with the Falcons atop 19-6A, but the Cougars have a tougher finale. They play tonight at fourth-place Seven Lakes (17-11, ) in a 6 p.m. baseball game.

For Seven Lakes, this game is a must-win as the Spartans are just one-half game ahead of Taylor (20-11-1, 8-7). Of course fifth-place Taylor also closes its regular season with a home game against third-place Katy (22-5-3, 12-3) in another 6 p.m. battle

So nothing is guaranteed yet, except that three teams have secured playoff spots. If the weather permits, hold on to your hats for baseball drama all over the school district tonight.