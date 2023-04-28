Softball Playoffs Are Here

By Terry Carter,

Softball postseason madness is back with the playoffs underway this weekend.

District 19-6A champion Katy, runner-up Cinco Ranch, third-place Tompkins and fourth-place qualifier Taylor all take the field tonight in bi-district action to kickstart the postseason.

The Katy Lady Tigers (28-5) take on fourth-place District 20-6A finisher Dulles at Seven Lakes at 6 p.m. tonight. Games two and three, if needed, will be played Saturday at Katy at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the best-of-3 series.

Katy is the proven dominant force from 19-6A and dropped only a 1-0 contest to Taylor in league play this season. Coach Kalum Haack has been testing his players all season with games against top pitchers and nationally-ranked teams like Lake Creek (34-0 in 5A). I

It’s time to see what the Lady Tigers and other 19-6A playoff playoff qualifiers can accomplish this postseason.

Cinco Ranch (18-9) travels to Travis for a Friday 3 p.m. contest. Games two and three are slated for Saturday at Cinco Ranch. Game two will start at 10 a.m. with game three, if needed, set to begin at noon on Saturday.

Tompkins (15-10) is gambling its chances on a 1-game diamond battle tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Jordan against Ridge Point (23-7). The winner will advance to the area softball playoffs. The strategy may pay off for the Lady Falcons if they can challenge Ridge Point and force some errors after Ridge Point and George Ranch tied atop their district standings with 14-2 marks.

Taylor (18-13) will take on District 20-6A champion George Ranch (19-8-1) today at 4 p.m. at George Ranch in the first of a best-of-3 series. Game two will begin 30 minutes after game one concludes tonight, and, if needed, game three will be played at 10 a.m. at Taylor.