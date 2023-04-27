Insights from Personal Injury Attorney R. Reagan Sahadi on Filing a Commercial Trucking Accident Lawsuit in Texas

Reagan Sahadi is a personal injury attorney with a passion for helping those who have suffered from negligence seek justice. Born and raised in Texas, he graduated from St. Edward’s University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Business Administration before obtaining his law degree from the University of Houston Law Center in 2005. He is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and the American Association for Justice.

After working for other law firms and serving as a municipal court judge in Goliad, Texas, Reagan Sahadi opened his own law firm, Sahadi Legal Group, in Corpus Christi. He has successfully represented clients in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases throughout Texas and across the United States.

Reagan Sahadi has a strong track record of securing multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements for his clients. In 2005, he won a $124 million judgment against a negligent bus company in El Paso, which remains the largest verdict for actual damages in the county’s history. However, he is motivated not by the size of the settlement, but by the positive impact he can have on his client’s lives.

Reagan Sahadi knows that personal injury law is about more than just financial compensation. It is about fighting for justice and ensuring that those who have suffered as a result of negligence are able to move forward with their lives. With his passion and dedication to his clients, Reagan Sahadi is a formidable force in the legal world and a powerful advocate for those who have been wronged.

We had the pleasure of speaking with R. Reagan Sahadi who has handled numerous cases involving commercial trucking accidents in Texas. Below Reagan shares some valuable insights about the importance of having a lawyer when filing a commercial trucking accident lawsuit, as well as some tips on what to do in case you find yourself in this situation.

Do I need a lawyer to file a commercial trucking accident lawsuit in Texas?

While you don’t necessarily need a lawyer to file a commercial trucking claim in Texas, I would highly recommend one. This is because commercial vehicles are subject to strict regulations imposed by either the Texas Department of Transportation or the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. These regulations are highly specific and require in-depth knowledge to navigate effectively. A good lawyer will be able to identify which specific regulations were violated, leading to the accident and subsequent injuries. Armed with this knowledge, they can then build a much stronger case which undoubtedly leads to a more fruitful recovery.

What should I do if I’m involved in a commercial trucking accident in Texas?

If you find yourself involved in a commercial trucking accident in Texas, your first priority should always be to seek medical attention if necessary. Once your health is secured, it’s important to start documenting the situation as thoroughly as possible. This means gathering the names of everyone involved in the accident and taking photos of the scene with your phone. Remember, you can never over-document a situation like this.

By documenting the accident thoroughly, you can help ensure that you have a solid foundation for any future legal actions you may choose to pursue. Whether you choose to work with a lawyer or pursue the matter on your own, having a detailed record of the accident can be a major asset.

What damages can I recover in a commercial trucking accident lawsuit in Texas?

In a commercial trucking accident lawsuit in Texas, you’re entitled to recover damages just like in any other automobile tort claim. These damages can include property damage, economic damages, loss of past and future income, loss of household services, disfigurement, pain and mental anguish, conscious pain and suffering, and wrongful death damages.

How long do I have to file a lawsuit after a commercial trucking accident in Texas?

As with any tort claim, you have two years from the date of the incident to file a lawsuit against a commercial trucking defendant. This may seem like a long time, but it’s important to remember that building a strong case can take time, especially if there are complex legal or factual issues involved. That’s why it’s always a good idea to consult with an experienced attorney as soon as possible after an accident to make sure you’re aware of all your legal options and can take steps to protect your rights.

Can I still recover damages if I was partially at fault for the accident?

Yes. However, it’s important to keep in mind that Texas is a modified comparative fault state. This means that if the fact finder determines you were 50% at fault, you would only receive 50% of the awarded damages from the jury. But if the jury determines that your fault was greater than 51%, you won’t be able to recover any damages, even if the jury awards them to you.

How is fault determined in a commercial trucking accident?

Determining fault in a commercial trucking accident follows a process similar to that of a personal automobile case. Essentially, the commercial motor vehicle is assessed for any violations of traffic laws or regulations which may have contributed to the incident. Additionally, fault may be attributed to the trucking company based on a violation of either Texas or Federal motor vehicle safety laws.

How long does a commercial trucking accident lawsuit in Texas typically take?

When it comes to the timeline of a commercial trucking accident lawsuit in Texas, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. The duration of the lawsuit can depend on various factors, such as the extent of the damages, where the case is being heard, and the complexity of the parties involved. However, as a general rule of thumb, it typically takes about a year to two years to fully develop and resolve an action against a commercial trucking entity.

Can you tell us about a recent case you have handled involving a commercial trucking accident?

The oil and gas industry can be a dangerous place, especially when it comes to commercial trucking. Unfortunately, many oilfield commercial vehicles have drivers who are not properly trained and have limited knowledge of the rules of the road.

I had the opportunity to prosecute a case against a commercial trucking company and its driver who rear-ended my client and killed him. The defendant in the case was a commercial trucking company and its driver who rear-ended my client, resulting in his untimely death. The driver’s exhaustion was a contributing factor, as he had only slept for 6 hours in a 48-hour period before falling asleep at the wheel and colliding with my client’s vehicle.

The impact sent the small pickup truck into a field, where it rolled several times and tragically ended my client’s life. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the trucking company had cut staff due to a downturn in the oil market and was requiring the driver to take extra shifts, leading him to be overworked and exhausted. This policy was flawed and ultimately led to the death of a father and grandfather, which was a heartbreaking and preventable loss.

Have there been any recent legislative efforts regarding the rights of victims of commercial trucking accidents?

Yes. There have been recent efforts in the Texas Legislature to better protect victims of commercial trucking accidents. One notable example is a bill that would require commercial motor vehicle insurance of at least $500,000.00 for entities licensed under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). Surprisingly, these groups, which include plumbers, electricians, and air conditioning repair technicians, currently have no requirement to carry commercial motor vehicle insurance despite operating heavy trucks as part of their jobs. The new insurance requirement will help safeguard not only these entities but also the public at large.