Party Polish Style: The Annual Houston Polish May Festival

May 5-7, 2023

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas is about to witness the biggest Polish party in the Southwest, and everyone is invited! The Annual Houston Polish May Festival is the largest festival of its kind in the state of Texas, and it’s all set to celebrate the rich heritage and accomplishments of the Polish people through unique cuisine, beer, music, dance, history, customs, language, hospitality, and culture.

From May 5th to May 7th, 2023, festival-goers can enjoy a range of activities, including live music from an assortment of artists and traditional Polish folk dances presented by Houston’s very own Polish folk-dance group, “Wawel”, “Mimi – Wawel”, and “Babcia Wawel”. The festival grounds are beautifully decorated and the smell of Polish food and the sound of music will lure you in!

On Thursday at 6 pm, the festival will kick off with a special concert hosted by the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland on the occasion of the 232nd anniversary of the Polish Constitution Day.

As the festival officially opens on Friday at 4 pm, visitors can get ready to Polka, eat great Polish food, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends! Enjoy the wonderful tastes and sounds of Poland, and don’t forget to bring your best dancing shoes.

Saturday & Sunday visitors will be immersed in the sounds of Chris Rybak, the Accordion Cowboy. Chris is a young accordion player who has been filling Texas dance halls with fans who enjoy his showmanship and his fresh enthusiastic musical style. Chris’s show utilizes his talents on the accordion, keyboards, trumpet, and vocals.

Also featured at the event will be DJ Adam Siuk – The Polish DJ! There is a jam-packed program with great entertainment lined up for all 3 days! The various Dance Group “Wawel” will set the motion through its energy-packed folk dances that originated across the ocean. The “Wawel” groups have performed at many prestigious venues such as the Houston Thanksgiving Parade, MATCH, Discovery Green, Minute Maid Park, and the 77th Annual Pulaski Day Parade in New York City.

This year, the festival is proud to announce that Dance Group Mini Wawel has been formally invited to participate in the 29th International Festival of the Children’s Regional Bands: FEAST OF CHILDREN OF THE MOUNTAINS Festival, also known as the Swieto Dzieco z Gor Festival. Our dance group will not only be representing Houston, TX, and our Houston but we are the only children’s dance ensemble from the United States selected to attend and perform this year. Ten dance groups from around the world participate, and we are honored to be selected.

The Houston Polish May Festival is known for its deliciously authentic Polish food, which brings the taste of Poland to the city of Houston. Festival-goers can enjoy the amazing selection of traditional Polish food such as pierogi (stuffed dumplings), gołąbki (cabbage rolls), bigos (hunter’s stew), and kielbasa (sausage), as well as an impressive assortment of traditional cakes and desserts. While you’re enjoying the amazingly delicious Polish food, you can learn a Polish word or two while drinking great Polish Piwo (beer)!

Apart from the spectacular cultural entertainment, festival-goers can also shop for wonderful, handcrafted items from Poland and a variety of unique merchandise and gifts at the booths lining a charming little street. Explore the unique, one-of-a-kind items up for bid in our extravagant silent auction, which features an amazing display of items from Poland and much more. This is a wonderful opportunity to pick up a Mother’s Day gift.

Only this weekend! Bring your family and friends. You do not want to miss this opportunity to experience the full traditional Polish fanfare!

Date: Friday, May 5th, 4 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, May 6th, 10 am – 10 pm

Sunday, May 7th, 10 am – 6 pm

Place: Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 1731 Blalock Rd, Houston, Texas 77080

General Admission: No cost to enter – Credit Cards are accepted for food and silent auction.

Free Parking is available.

More info: https://www.houstonpolishfestival.com/

Videos: Past festivals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSQJ_U9zxdg

Press Passes, Interviews, Video or Pictures

Jolanta Mazewski-Dryden, Dryden Event Productions

Tel: (713) 805-5810; jola@drydeneventproductions.com

Polish Events and Happenings in Texas and Beyond

www.facebook.com/ PolishEventsandHappeningsinTex as

Houston Polish May Festival