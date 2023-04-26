Literacy Now’s 9th Annual Guild Luncheon – Literacy is the Key – Raises Funds for Struggling Readers in Houston 

Literacy Now , a local non-profit organization dedicated to transforming communities by empowering children and families through literacy, leadership, and life skills, hosted its 9th Annual Literacy Now Guild Luncheon, Literacy is the Key, on April 21 at the Junior League of Houston.

The mission of the Literacy Now Guild is to assist with program activities and events, help raise program funds, and spread awareness about the organization. Literacy Now’s Guild comprises a group of women from a variety of backgrounds, dedicated to addressing the literacy crisis in Houston. The organization’s main goal is to empower students to read at grade level by the end of third grade, thereby increasing the likelihood they will remain on track to graduate from high school and be ready to pursue their postsecondary goals. Since its inception in 2006, Literacy Now has grown from serving one school with 91 students to serving more than 1,300 students and their parents on 15 Houston and 4 Aldine ISD Title I campuses this school year alone.

More than 270 guests were excited to gather to learn about the organization and be inspired by the impact they are making while raising $107,000 to help struggling young readers throughout the Houston area. Those in attendance were moved by Keynote Speaker, Jarren Small, Co-Founder of Reading With a Rapper, whose remarks about his organization’s mission to bring culture into the classroom were well received. To round out the event, a silent auction and raffle added to the festive atmosphere while guests also enjoyed the debut of the Literacy Now annual video.

“We are overjoyed with the funds raised at our 9th Annual Guild Luncheon,” said Jacque Daughtry, Chief Executive Officer of Literacy Now. “It’s humbling to see this amount of support for the organization and the children we serve. Thank you to our wonderful Chairs Lisa Governale and Renee Humphrey, their incredible committee, sponsors, donors, advertisers, and event guests for making this event such a success!”