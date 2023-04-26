Katy ISD’s Music Education Program Receives National Recognition

Katy ISD has been honored with the “Best Communities for Music Education” designation from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation for 2023. This is the 21st year Katy ISD has received this distinction, representing the District’s outstanding commitment to providing music access and education to its students.

“Katy ISD is thrilled to receive this recognition, once again, which reflects our dedication to ensuring students have access to a world-class music program,” said Katy ISD Executive Director of Fine Arts Damon Archer. “Every year our music educators, motivate and inspire our students to think BIG when it comes to creating music that leaves a lasting impact,” added Archer.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Katy ISD answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.