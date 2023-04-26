Citycentre Announces B. Elevated Candle Bar As New Tenant

Retail Leasing: Unique Candle Bar Pops up at CITYCENTRE

On behalf of TriGate Capital, a Dallas based leading real estate investment manager, Houston-based Midway , a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm, is pleased to announce that local small business, B. Elevated Candle Bar, is opening a flagship retail and candle-making experience store at CITYCENTRE , Houston’s premier mixed-use destination to shop, dine, live, work, play, and stay.

CITYCENTRE elevates visitors’ aromatic experience by welcoming a new, experiential retailer, B. Elevated Candle Bar., a high-quality luxury brand that is affordable enough for everyone to enjoy. The candle founder, Tierra Barber, aims to set an inspiring and meditative atmosphere by amplifying peace, tranquility, and opulence at home, in the office, and on the go.

At the B. Elevated Candle Bar, guests can enjoy a candle-making experience by crafting their own candles and choosing from up to 44 different scents to blend into the fragrance of their choice. The candles are made with virgin, sustainable coconut apricot crème wax and wood wicks free of parabens, phthalates, gluten, and other toxins. All candles are hand poured to ensure the best quality and smallest carbon footprint by recycling and upcycling all materials. B. Elevated Candle Bar. candles are made to provide the best-smelling environment while creating memories that last after the flame goes out.

“We welcome local businesses with short-term leasing opportunities to provide our CITYCENTRE guests with the finest shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences,” said Lacee Jacobs at Midway. “Focusing on relaxation, comfortability, and ambiance, we sense that B. Elevated Candle Bar is the perfect pop-up for CITYCENTRE.”

Slated to soft open on April 25, 2023, the 1,000-square-foot candle bar will open its doors next to The Escape Game Houston. For more information about Houston’s favorite shopping, dining, and lifestyle destination, visit http://www.citycentrehouston.com .

Lacee Jacobs of Retail by Midway represented the Landlord, a TriGate Capital Company, and Tia Manteca of Bayou City Consultants represented the tenant in this transaction.