Big names and chill waves coming to Galveston’s La Izquierda surf and music festival

The La Izquierda Surf and Music Festival is returning to Beach Central on May 5-7, 2023, and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever before. A perfect combination of longboard surfing and live music, this year’s festival has everything you love about the third coast, including epic hip-hop, reggae, folk, indie, psych rock, and zydeco to dance to. Art installations, beach activities, vendors, and food trucks will be on-site, making a rain-or-shine event with activities and fun for the whole family.

Closing out the show on May 7 is Houston-based rap and R&B icon Bun B. Fresh off his epic Houston rodeo concert, Bun B is headed to Galveston and bringing his award-winning Trill Burgers with him. The burgers were named Best Burger in America by Good Morning America in 2021. For the full line-up and pre-sale tickets, go to www.laizquierdafest.org .

La Izquierda Fest will be showing its appreciation to locals by hosting a special pre-party to kick-off the festival on Friday. The pre-party will feature a takeover by the local music collective Third Eyeland for a free night of pre-festing and showcasing local artists and vendors. It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy the festival’s offerings before the main event kicks off. Whether you choose to attend for one day or the entire weekend, the festival offers general admission and VIP passes for purchase. Doors will open at 10:00 am on Saturday and Sunday, making it convenient for everyone to join in the festivities. The festival will close at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The musical lineup is not to be missed, featuring some of the most popular names in the industry. On Friday night, enjoy the performances of Young Mammals, India Tigers Texas, Neon Lemon, and Annabelle Chairlegs. Saturday’s line-up includes Los Skarnales, Swimwear Department, GALVEZTON, Blaze X Black, Blossom Aloe, Opie Hendrix, Justin Stewart, Kevin Anderson, and Shame on Me. Sunday’s acts include Rich O’toole, Marc Borde, Inda Skies, DEM Roots, Son Bayou, CJ Chenier and the Red Hot Zydeco Band, and BUN B.

“La Izquierda is gathering so much strength and love from the communities of Galveston it has grown into a three-day festival celebrating some of the best musicians and surfers our region sustains.” said festival organizer Robert Kuhn. “The prizes for the longboard open are enticing to men and women up and down the coast. Our headlining bands spread across all genres encouraging everyone to get together.”