Veterans & Military, May 8 is a special day in Texas to show your spouse your love

Veterans and active duty military are invited to show appreciation to their spouses on Military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 8, 2023 in Texas.

Military Spouse Appreciation Day honors the contributions, support and sacrifices made by the spouses of active duty military and veterans. America’s military spouses are the backbone of the families who support our troops during mission, deployment, reintegration and reset. The commitment and support spouses provide help keep our country strong and safe.

To help veterans and military show appreciation to their spouses on the home front, the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) has created this special card for sharing. It will be posted on TVC social media sites in addition to being available on this news release.

Listen to military and veteran spouses share their experiences and find out about active duty, transitioning and veteran spouse resources on TVC’s The Voice of Texas Veterans at https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/texasveteranscommission/episodes/Where-Can-Veteran-Spouses-Find-Support-e1vv320

Spouses discuss successes and celebrations as well as caregiving and behavior signaling signs of needs and issues.

“It’s really about creating these inclusive spaces where they’re able to share, talk about their support needs and really provide that support to one another,” said Hannah O’Brien, Program Coordinator for the Veteran Spouse Network, and spouse to a Marine Corps veteran.

Resources and benefits for military spouses, families and active duty military members in Texas may be found at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/active_duty/