Katy ISD School Board Election Begins Today

Early Voting Set for April 24 – May 2

It’s election time! This year, voters have the opportunity to elect three Katy ISD Board of Trustees for Positions 3, 4 and 5. Early voting starts today, April 24, and runs through May 2. Polls will be open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is May 6.

Early voting for the Katy ISD Board Election will be held at the following five locations. During the early voting period, voters can visit any of the locations.

Cinco Ranch High School

Performing Arts Center (PAC)

23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

Katy, TX 77494 Seven Lakes High School

Gym Lobby9251 S. Fry Rd. Katy, TX 77494 Leonard Merrell Center Rooms 143 & 144 6301 S. Stadium Lane Katy, TX 77494 Taylor High School

Performing Arts Center (PAC)20700 Kingsland Blvd. Katy, TX 77450 Paetow High School Performing Arts Center (PAC) 23111 Stockdick School Road Katy, TX 77493