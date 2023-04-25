Katy ISD School Board Election Begins Today

Early Voting Set for April 24 – May 2

It’s election time! This year, voters have the opportunity to elect three Katy ISD Board of Trustees for Positions 3, 4 and 5. Early voting starts today, April 24, and runs through May 2.  Polls will be open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.  Election Day is May 6.

Early voting for the Katy ISD Board Election will be held at the following five locations. During the early voting period, voters can visit any of the locations.

Cinco Ranch High School
Performing Arts Center (PAC)
23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd.
Katy, TX 77494		 Seven Lakes High School
Gym Lobby9251 S. Fry Rd.

Katy, TX 77494
Leonard Merrell Center

Rooms 143 & 144

6301 S. Stadium Lane

Katy, TX 77494

 Taylor High School
Performing Arts Center (PAC)20700 Kingsland Blvd.

Katy, TX 77450
Paetow High School

Performing Arts Center (PAC)

23111 Stockdick School Road

Katy, TX 77493

Residents can learn more about the candidates through the Katy ISD 2023 Board Election Voters Guide. Voters can find more information about the election on the Katy ISD General Election website.