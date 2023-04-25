Katy ISD School Board Election Begins Today

Early Voting Set for April 24 – May 2
It’s election time! This year, voters have the opportunity to elect three Katy ISD Board of Trustees for Positions 3, 4 and 5. Early voting starts today, April 24, and runs through May 2. Polls will be open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is May 6.
Early voting for the Katy ISD Board Election will be held at the following five locations. During the early voting period, voters can visit any of the locations.
|Cinco Ranch High School
Performing Arts Center (PAC)
23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd.
Katy, TX 77494
|Seven Lakes High School
Gym Lobby9251 S. Fry Rd.
Katy, TX 77494
|Leonard Merrell Center
Rooms 143 & 144
6301 S. Stadium Lane
Katy, TX 77494
|Taylor High School
Performing Arts Center (PAC)20700 Kingsland Blvd.
Katy, TX 77450
|Paetow High School
Performing Arts Center (PAC)
23111 Stockdick School Road
Katy, TX 77493
Residents can learn more about the candidates through the Katy ISD 2023 Board Election Voters Guide. Voters can find more information about the election on the Katy ISD General Election website.