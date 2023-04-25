Harris County Public Health’s Veterinary Public Health Division Launches New Public Facing Dashboard Today!

The Dashboard Highlights Key Metrics Related to the Operation of Harris County Pets

Harris County Public Health’s (HCPH) Veterinary Public Health (VPH) Division has launched a new public-facing dashboard to highlight key metrics related to the operation of VPH and Harris County Pets (HCP). The dashboard can be viewed by clicking this link .

VPH created this dashboard in the spirit of transparency, communication and data sharing, and aims to provide a comprehensive view of activities and operations at the shelter in real time. Starting today, the new dashboard will be displayed on the HCP website for public viewing.

This new dashboard will be regularly updated and provide real-time data on:

HCP’s Live Release Rate (LRR)

Current kennel population

Number of fostered animals

Adoptions

Spay and neuter counts

Intake diversions

Number of incoming calls to the shelter’s call center for all types of VPH operations

Community donations received year to date at the shelter

A map displaying Animal Control Officer (ACO) activities by zip code and precinct

Our goal with producing this new dashboard is that the public will have the latest information about VPH operations and what our efforts look like to ensure every pet receives the best care and finds a forever home.