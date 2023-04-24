Making Your Move Easy: Expert Tips For a Stress-Free Move

Moving—like enduring a toothache or a long, boring road trip—is a trial everyone faces eventually. It’s rarely fun and sometimes unpleasant, but it typically leads to great results. With residential relocations, the success of the effort depends on the avoidance of mistakes. Here, we’ll offer a few tips for an easier move.

Prepare Ahead of Time

Because most people move at least once in their lives, there are plenty of proven ways to simplify the process. Following a checklist will help you keep everything in order, as will maintaining a positive outlook and starting the process early. With help from professional long distance movers, preparing is easy.

Decrease and Declutter

Packing all your belongings into bags, boxes, and bins can be an overwhelming prospect. Make it just a bit easier by reducing clutter to the extent possible. Start by purging unnecessary and unused items a few weeks beforehand, and you’ll end up with less to pack, move, and unpack.

Keep a Moving File

Next, collect new leasing or mortgage paperwork, addresses, contracts, and other important documents. Consider keeping hard copies in addition to digital versions, as phone batteries and computer hard drives are known to fail. If questions or concerns arise during the move, you’ll have all the answers you need in one place.

Pack Ahead

Ideally, you’ll have information on the upcoming move a few weeks in advance. Prepare ahead of time by packing off-season clothing and other rarely used items. When it’s time to depart, there will be less to worry about.

Book Movers and Buy Supplies Early

If you’re buying packing supplies, hiring cleaners, or booking a moving service, it’s best to do it early. Waiting until the last minute may increase costs, or worse yet, leave you with no help at all.

Get the Utilities Turned On In Your New Home

Once everything is finalized, call your new utility providers to set up service in your new home. After all, no one wants to finish a long and exhausting move, only to notice that there’s no water or electricity. Schedule service early, add documents to your file, and don’t forget to disconnect services at your current location.

Pack the Essentials and Get Ready to Move

The night before moving, pack a bag of essentials, such as clothing, toiletries, medications, and paperwork, into a bag you’ll keep close at hand. If something goes wrong and the move is delayed, you’ll have everything needed to get through the day.

Get the Right Equipment

Before the move, stock up on supplies and equipment. Buy or order packing tape, bags, boxes, and materials, and keep a first aid kit on hand. For larger equipment, consider renting or hiring movers. Our team has all the tools needed for a safe and successful move.

Hire the Right Movers

While moving is stressful even under the best of circumstances, there are ways to reduce the hassle and inconvenience. By packing early, keeping careful records, and following the other tips on this list, you’ll increase your chances of success.

One of the easiest ways to enjoy a smooth and stress-free move is to leave the hard work to the long distance moving experts. Learn more about our company by filling out our online form or calling to request a free, no-obligation quote.