Libraries’ “Ancient Civilizations” Series Focuses On Rome In May

Fort Bend County Libraries will have an educational series focusing on “Ancient Civilizations” this spring. The next program in the series, “Ancient Civilizations: Rome,” will take place at the Cinco Ranch Branch Library on Saturday, May 13, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

In this segment of the Ancient Civilizations series, architecture professor Sheba Akhtar will talk about the Roman Republic and the assassination of Julius Caesar, the Roman Empire and Augustus Caesar, and Emperor Constantine and the rise of Christianity. Learn about different Roman achievements, such as city-planning and government, art and literature, engineering and architecture, and military and cultural conquests.

Akhtar received her Master of Architecture degree from the University of Pennsylvania and taught art and architecture history for 20 years. She has practiced as an architect in the United States, England, Scotland, Jordan, and Pakistan. She is the author of “Of Colour and Form” and numerous articles on art and architecture.

The next program in the Ancient Civilizations series will take place on Saturday, June 10, at the Sugar Land Branch Library. The topic will be “Early Christianity.”