What is the Mild Procedure and is it right for me?

Minimally Invasive Lumbar Decompression (mild) is a safe and effective treatment for patients suffering from lumbar spinal stenosis, a condition in which the spinal canal narrows, compressing the nerves and causing pain and discomfort. The procedure is performed using the proprietary mild® technology of Vertos Medical, which allows for a minimally invasive approach to treating spinal stenosis.

The Mild procedure involves the use of a small incision and specialized tools to remove small portions of bone and tissue, relieving pressure on the nerves and restoring normal function to the affected area. Unlike traditional open surgery, which requires a larger incision and longer recovery time, Mild is performed on an outpatient basis and patients typically return to normal activities within a few days.

Mild is an ideal treatment option for patients who have tried non-surgical approaches, such as physical therapy and medication, but have not experienced significant relief from their symptoms. The procedure is also recommended for patients who are not candidates for traditional open surgery due to their age, health status, or other factors.

If you suffer from lumbar spinal stenosis and are seeking a minimally invasive treatment option, Mild may be right for you. Vertos Medical’s mild® technology offers a safe and effective alternative to traditional open surgery, with fewer risks and a faster recovery time. Talk to your doctor today to find out if the Mild procedure is the right choice for you.