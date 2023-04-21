Royal ISD School Bond

By: Tom Behrens

Royal ISD has placed a $144,420,530 school bond on the May 2023 ballot. The Bond includes Propositions A and B.

Proposition A ($138,069,530) includes items related to safety, security, new construction, renovations, remodels, updates to existing facilities, and technology infrastructure. Proposition B ($6,351,000) includes Falcon Stadium improvements.

PROPOSITION A

Safety and Security ($4,060,799)

6’ high perimeter chain link fencing and secure access gates at all

campuses and playgrounds

Replacement of existing exterior aluminum storefront doors and hinges with industry standard safe doors.

Security cameras for every campus; lock down buttons at administration areas; new burglar alarm head units; card key access at exterior doors; and video cameras at main entrances.

Strengthening of the existing campus entrances, including additional storefront windows/doors with security film added.

New Construction ($75,645,000)

600 Student Pre K

Elementary #2

New Ag Science Expo Center

New Ag show facility … Design to be determined by District, Ag administration and community stakeholders

Land Acquisition

Land for future campuses including Elementary School #2, Junior High, High School, and Ag Science Expo Center

Design for New JH and New HS

Design work for a new campus or facility can take up to a year. Construction can take 2-3 years. To stay in front of the exponential growth projected by professionals for Royal ISD, design work can be done before those buildings are needed. Design work consists of architectural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design.

Renovations and Remodels ($22,242,500)

High School Renovations

Increase student capacity at the High School; move ROTC and Cosmetology classrooms from the existing High School to the existing CTE building.

CTE Addition

New Culinary Arts Addition

CTE Facility Updates and Expansions

New Welding addition, 20 stalls, project assembly space, classroom, and support spaces.

New 10 classroom addition to increase capacity, added flex learning spaces for all grade levels.

Transportation Center Renovations

To accommodate a growing fleet, additional services bays needed, improved parking, and interior renovation including toilets, lockers, break area, and training room.

Existing Facilities ($34,421,231)

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements to broken access ramps; ADA parking; replacement of non-compliant door hardware; building fire alarm upgrades.

Roof Leaks … repair leaks at the elementary school, junior high and the early childhood center.

Building Repairs … Repair of damaged concrete; replacement of building components that are beyond their useful life including, lighting, light controls, building sealants, interior doors and AC systems.

Communication Systems … Replacement of Public Announcement (PA) systems and additions of emergency responder radio enhancement systems

Food Service Equipment … Replacement of broken food equipment including warmers, coolers, and serving line wells

Casework/Interior Finish Upgrades … Replacement of campus cabinets that are beyond their useful life.

Technology Infrastructure Upgrades … Hardwired infrastructure for interactive smart boards

Flooring Finishes … Replacement of floor finishes beyond their useful life including carpet, vinyl ceramic tile (VCT) and hard tile

Ceiling Tile/Grid Replacement … Replacement of damaged ceiling grids and lay-in tile that are beyond their useful lifespan.

Furniture … Replacement of dated, broken and damaged furniture equipment with student and teacher furniture that supports collaborative teaching and learning

Site Repairs … Repairs at all campuses for damaged sidewalks, broken concrete, erosion control repairs, site grading for drainage and repairs to the existing detention pond

Resurface Tennis Courts … Resurface the existing deteriorated tennis court surfaces.

Technology Infrastructure ($1,700,000)

Network infrastructure is comprised of the devices and connections needed to provide network service to the district. Sam examples would be ethernet and fiber cabling, wireless access points and network switches. What is not included are items that facilitate building automation, safety, and audio-visual projects that are included in other proposals. Royal performed a complete network upgrade in 2015, which is no longer the latest technology. This cost will include providing the latest network switches, access points, and replacing any cabling that is out of date. It will replace part of the district’s fiber ring to increase speed and reliability. The result will be servicing every student with more clients able to connect to the network at the same time with faster speeds.

Interactive Classroom Technology Infrastructure … The standard for interactive classroom technology and education today is an interactive flat panel. Royal currently has interactive whiteboards in most classrooms that were installed in 2013, which are currently non-functional and obsolete. This cost will replace the whiteboard in each classroom in the district with an interactive flat panel. This includes all campuses and all classrooms which will service every student.

PROPOSITION B ($6,351,000)

Stadium Improvements

New Turf Field … New athletic turf field and UIL regulation goal posts with drainage added.

New Track … New UIL regulation 8-lane track. The existing track does not meet regulations and is currently only 6 lanes, eliminating the possibility of hosting meets and restricting student practices on the standard 8-lane tracks.

Visitor Bleacher Replacement … Replace existing bleachers that are beyond their useful lifespan, 800 seats total.

Home Bleacher Renovation … Repair and paint existing bleachers; add 200 seats to the home side; new press box; renovate the existing restrooms.

Site Safety and Security … 6’ high perimeter fencing; security cameras; access control at gates; and concrete sidewalk repairs for accessibility.

WHERE TO VOTE:

Early voting April 24 – May 2, 2023, 8 am – 5 pm

Waller County Road/Bridge, 775 Highway 290, Hempstead

PVAM Memorial Student Center, 155 L W Minor Street, Prairie View

Brookshire Convention Center, 4027 5th Street, Brookshire

Early voting April 25, 8 am – 5 pm

Waller Civic Center, 3007 Waller Street, Waller

PVAMU Memorial Student Center, 155 L W Minor Street, Prairie View

Brookshire Convention Center, 4027 5th Street, Brookshire

Early voting April 26 – 29, 8 am – 5 pm

Brookshire Convention Center, 4027 5th Street, Brookshire

Waller County Community Center, FM 1098. Prairie View

Early voting, May 1-2, 7 am – 7 pm

Brookshire Convention Center, 4027 5h Street, Brookshire

Waller County Community Center, FM 1098, Prairie View

ELECTION DAY, MAY 6, 2023

Precincts 101, 102, 103, 104, 105: Waller County Annex (Road and Bridge), 775 Business 290, Hempstead

Precinct 208: Waller Civic Center, 3007 Waller Street, Waller

Precincts 311, 312: Waller County Community Center, 21274 FM 1098 Loop, Prairie View

Precinct 313: Monaville Fire Department., 13631 Cochran Road, Waller

Precincts 314, 315: Adam’s Flat Building, 36249 FM 529, Brookshire

Precincts 106, 416: Pattison Volunteer Fire Department, 2950 FM 359 North, Pattison

Precincts 418, 419: Brookshire Convention Center, 4027 5th Street, Brookshire