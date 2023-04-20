Katy ISD to Participate in 23rd Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Event

The Katy ISD Police Department, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), is providing an opportunity for the public to safely dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications on Saturday, April 22. According to the DEA, pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision. Needles or sharp objects will not be accepted, and any liquids must be in prescribed containers.

“Disposing of unused prescription drugs in the appropriate manner protects oneself as well as your loved ones from medication misuse,” said Katy ISD Police Chief Henry Gaw. “Last year, Katy ISD collected 696 pounds of expired and/or unused prescription drugs. We encourage our community to take advantage of this event which provides residents an opportunity to remove unneeded medications without any questions asked,” added Chief Gaw.

Collection efforts will take place in the lobby of the Katy ISD Police Department. Through the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative, the DEA and its partners across the country have collected nearly 16 million pounds of unused prescription medications.

What: National Prescription Drug Take Back Event

Where: Mark L. Hopkins Law Enforcement Center

20370 Franz Road

Katy, TX 77449

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.