Katy ISD Community Bond Advisory Committee Finalizes ZERO Tax Rate Increase Bond Package

Yesterday evening the Community Bond Advisory Committee (CBAC) finalized a ZERO tax rate increase bond package! The recommendation includes four new schools to accommodate student growth, renovations at multiple aging Katy ISD campuses and facilities, a technology plan that would incorporate a districtwide 1:1 student-to-device ratio, safety and security improvements that exceed the state’s minimum standard, and repairs to athletic facilities. The bond package totals $840.6M and would be separated into propositions.

Thank you to every single one of the 140 parents, business owners, professionals, grandparents, staff, and students who contributed their time, energy and insights to vetting projects and costs, and developing this bond recommendation! If approved by the Board and passed by the Katy community, the package will provide for the needs of the District’s current 93,000+ students, as well as future generations of Katy ISD children and families!

The CBAC plans to continue their work together through a Communications Sub-Committee which will present the group’s recommendation to the Katy ISD Board of Trustees at the May 2023 board meeting. Trustees will have until August 2023 to call for a bond referendum for the November election.

To learn more about the bond committee, please visit the CBAC webpage where you will find committee presentations, Q&As, and other information.