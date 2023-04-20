Fiesta Dachshund Dash, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, from 10am-4pm. Dachshund races, huge variety of vendors, crafts for kids, and food trucks are the highlights of this event.

The races are BACK! Our family friendly event was a HUGE hit in November at Dachoberfest, and we are bringing it to Fiesta! On Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, Diamond Dachshund Rescue will be hosting Fiesta Dachshund Dash: a day of hilarious dachshund races, wide variety of vendors, food trucks, and more! Gates will open at 10am and close at 4pm. Entry is $5 and parking is free. All friendly dogs are welcome and dressed up dogs are encouraged. Join our Facebook Event and follow our Facebook Page for more details, as well!

Event: facebook.com/events/898590031129583

Facebook Page: facebook.com/ddrtx

We are expecting a turnout of 4000-5000 visitors this year so bring your dachshund and join us! Our races will be shown on video screens and additional seating will be provided!