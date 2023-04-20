Fiesta Dachshund Dash, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, from 10am-4pm. Dachshund races, huge variety of vendors, crafts for kids, and food trucks are the highlights of this event.
The races are BACK! Our family friendly event was a HUGE hit in November at Dachoberfest, and we are bringing it to Fiesta! On Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, Diamond Dachshund Rescue will be hosting Fiesta Dachshund Dash: a day of hilarious dachshund races, wide variety of vendors, food trucks, and more! Gates will open at 10am and close at 4pm. Entry is $5 and parking is free. All friendly dogs are welcome and dressed up dogs are encouraged. Join our Facebook Event and follow our Facebook Page for more details, as well!
Event: facebook.com/events/898590031129583
Facebook Page: facebook.com/ddrtx
We are expecting a turnout of 4000-5000 visitors this year so bring your dachshund and join us! Our races will be shown on video screens and additional seating will be provided!
Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas is a foster based rescue in the heart of Texas. We are dedicated to the health, welfare, and happiness of our dachshund friends. We are based in Central and South Central Texas and have volunteers in many parts of Texas. Visit ddrtx.org to learn more.