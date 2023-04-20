Bond Committee’s Recommended Package Heads to Katy ISD Board of Trustees

Tonight, the Katy ISD Community Bond Advisory Committee (CBAC) finalized a bond package totaling $840.6M. Their recommendation is now headed to the District’s Board of Trustees for consideration of a November 2023 bond referendum. The recommended package includes four new schools to accommodate student growth, renovations at multiple aging Katy ISD schools and facilities, a technology plan that would incorporate a 1:1 student-to-device ratio, safety and security improvements that exceed the state’s minimum standard, among other items. The package was designed to be a zero tax rate increase bond for property owners.

Leading up to their vote to finalize the package, committee members participated in a “gallery walk” that encouraged them to move around the large meeting room and hear alternative perspectives from voices across the 140-member group.

Committee members also spent time reviewing opinion poll data and ballot language to begin honing in on messaging needs.

“It’s important that the community understand the ballot language and what each proposition stands for,” said Alejandro Avendano, CBAC Chairperson and Katy ISD parent. State law now requires school districts to separate bond projects into propositions, as well as include verbiage about taxes.

After tonight, the CBAC plans to continue their work together through a Communications Sub-Committee which will present the group’s recommendation to the Katy ISD Board of Trustees at the May 2023 board meeting. Trustees will have until August 2023 to call for a bond referendum for the November election.