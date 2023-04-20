Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library Has Abbreviated Children’S Program Schedule In May

In preparation for the Summer Reading Challenge, which begins May 29, Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear) will have an abbreviated schedule of children’s programs in May.

Family Story Time will take place during the first week ONLY. The children’s librarians will be preparing for the Summer Reading Challenge, which will begin May 29, for the rest of the month.

Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.

Family Story Time will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 2 and 3, beginning at 10:30 am, in the Meeting Room of the library. The theme for the week is “Flowers.”

Building Club will take place on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 4:30 pm, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will use LEGO®s and other materials to build the challenge of the month or something of their own design.

Materials for these programs are made possible by the generous support of the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.

NOTE: The Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library will be closing in anticipation of opening the new Fulshear Branch Library, located off Texas Heritage Parkway. For library services, visit other libraries nearby: George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview in Richmond), the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy), or the Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Road).

The schedule of youth activities will resume at the new location; date to be announced.