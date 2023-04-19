The Benefits of Using Steel Structures for Warehouses in Texas

By any measure, the population of Texas has grown significantly in recent years. Many estimates reveal that close to half a million people moved into the state in 2022. This is obviously a boon for local businesses in the state. However, securing sufficient warehouse space to accommodate the increased demand is a challenge many companies are still trying to navigate. To help in this regard, keep reading for a detailed breakdown of how steel structures provide a top-notch warehousing solution in the state of Texas!

Cost Effective

Constructing a steel warehouse is more cost effective than other construction types. This is due to a number of factors:

Off site fabrication – most pre-engineered metal buildings are fabricated into construction kits away from the job site. This leads to less time and labor once the kit is delivered and ready to be erected.

Low maintenance – due to their long-lasting durability, steel buildings will require very little ongoing maintenance and repair costs.

Better insurance rates – Texas occasionally gets hit by severe weather events. Strong winds and flooding do a number on buildings. This has caused insurance premiums to skyrocket in recent years. Steel’s ability to withstand any type of adverse conditions is something insurance companies will recognize.

Don’t be misled if the initial cost of steel seems high. The market price of steel fluctuates regularly. There are times when building with steel may seem considerably more expensive than wood-framed structures. Consider the costs throughout the entire construction process and lifetime cost of ownership to see how building with steel is the more prudent choice in the long run.

Quicker Fabrication

The off site engineering of steel buildings leads to efficiencies in construction times. Typically, the only on-site preparation necessary is the pouring of the foundation. Most steel buildings use a graded concrete slab. In southeastern Texas especially, it is a good idea to seal this foundation with crystalline waterproofers to prevent water ingress.

Once building begins, the quicker construction time leads to more than cost savings in construction. It also creates business efficiency. Companies can start using their steel warehouses faster than other construction types that take longer. This helps them save on rents and transportation costs that occur when having to wait for project completion.

Elite Durability

Arguably steel’s most notable benefit is its elite durability. Most steel structures will last longer than the business needs them. They are suitable in all types of climates and weather conditions. For areas of Texas at risk of hurricanes or tornadoes, steel buildings can withstand winds up to 150 MPH. They do not absorb water, offer outstanding fire and pest resistance, and are not degraded by extended UV exposure.

This outstanding durability helps steel buildings score high for sustainability. Steel structures can be sold to the next patron with complete confidence that they are in top quality. They can be taken apart and transported to new construction sites without incurring significant damage. They can even be recycled in the event that demolition is necessary.

Energy Efficient

Energy efficiency is at the forefront of construction in 2023. No business wants to be setting up shop in buildings with a large carbon footprint. Fortunately, steel is a top option on the energy efficiency front.

It is a highly reflective material that reflects many of the sun’s rays. It has a low thermal mass, meaning that it does not absorb and store heat to be released later. This is a significant benefit in Texas, a state known for its high temperatures. Many types of buildings have to run air conditioning all night to combat stored heat released by the framing. Steel also provides a strong infrastructure for incorporating metal b decking in the roof. B decking is a type of structural roof support that allows buildings to handle heavier rooftop loads. It can accommodate more roof insulation and cover board, helping guarantee that no unwanted air transfer occurs through the roof.

Diverse Designs

Some people may erroneously believe that steel buildings are drab and utilitarian. This is not the case at all. Modern steel buildings come in a variety of attractive finishes, such as wood-look board and batten. For those buildings that use a steel beam construction, a diverse range of cladding products can be applied over exterior wall insulation to provide the curb appeal of choice.

The diversity of the interior is also a major calling card for steel warehouses. They employ vast amounts of clear span and are not encumbered by interior beams and supports. This gives the business more shelving and racking options. It also facilitates the movement of forklifts and other types of warehousing machinery throughout the interior.

Use Steel for Warehouse Structure in Texas

Steel buildings offer many advantages for Texas businesses looking to add warehousing space. From cost effectiveness to diversity of design, consider the 5 key benefits of steel listed above to see how it makes a top-notch warehousing solution in the Lone Star state in 2023!