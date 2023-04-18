Celebrate National Library Week April 23-29, 2023 

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all they have to offer.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and ebooks, but there’s so much more to the story of libraries!

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more.

Libraries also play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, computer and technology classes, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.

With many resources available digitally through the FBCL website, these free, online services can be accessed at any time of the day or night from home.

Here are some other free “perks” of using Fort Bend County Libraries:

Meeting rooms of various sizes are available for use by the public during business hours. They can be reserved online through FBCL’s website.

An online Writers' Corner supports aspiring authors with free resources, including a digital self-publishing tool designed to help them easily create their own professional-quality print-ready and ebook files that can be distributed commercially or shared in FBCL's Writers' Corner. Monthly meetings of the Story Spinners Writing Club at George Memorial Library in Richmond and of the Pros Prose writing group at the Cinco Ranch Branch Library in Katy offer an encouraging network.

Free online homework tutoring is available through FBCL's Brainfuse Homework Help service 7 days a week, from 2:00 to 11:00 pm, for students in grades K through 12. One-on-one online assistance from tutors is available in English/Language Arts, Math, Science, and Social Studies – all from the comfort of home or at a library computer.

Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in Young Adult Advisory Councils that meet monthly at most branch libraries.

Streaming movies, television series, and digital magazines are accessible online in the eLibrary on FBCL’s website at any time of the day or night.

Learn a new language at your own pace with FBCL's Transparent Languages online resource. This service includes more than 110 languages – from Afrikaans and American Sign Language to Zulu – as well as American Sign Language and ESL (English as a Second Language) classes for non-English speaking people who would like to learn English.

The Friends of the Library organizations have ongoing book sales at the libraries, as well as special monthly or quarterly book sales, where the public can browse and find deals on gently-used books to purchase. Proceeds from the Friends of the Library book sales and annual membership dues help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the library.

Launchpads, NOOKs, and Story Kits are available for checkout in the Youth Services departments of the libraries. Launchpad educational tablets — for young library patrons from pre-K to elementary age — are preloaded with high-quality, award-winning educational apps that kids will have fun playing while they learn new skills and become familiar with new technology. NOOKs contain a collection of award-winning books for youth. Story Kits contain puppets and character dolls to enhance children's enjoyment of the accompanying book. Some of the libraries also have Toy-Lending collections!

FBCL's Genealogy & Local History Department, located at George Memorial Library in Richmond, is known throughout the region as an excellent source for family-history researchers or anyone interested in learning more about the history of the communities and towns in Fort Bend County.

Master certification exams for careers such as firefighters, EMTs, social workers, nurses, electricians, plumbers, teachers, police officers, and much more with online practice tests in FBCL's LearningExpress Library. These practice tests can be repeated indefinitely, helping the test-taker become comfortable with the format and materials, reducing anxiety, and improving results.

Fort Bend County library cards are free to all Texas residents. To apply for a library card, please visit any FBCL location during business hours. You MUST provide a valid photo ID that is not expired (government-issued photo ID, passports from any country, or any state driver license) and a document showing a current address if it is not shown on the photo ID.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.