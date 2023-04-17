Katy ISD Community Bond Advisory Committee Meeting

Dear Katy ISD Parents/Guardians, Staff and Community Members,

During their third meeting together, the Katy ISD Community Bond Advisory Committee (CBAC) continued to vet campus and facility projects, this time utilizing much of their time closely examining topics they identified as needing more information about in order to make an informed decision about a future schools bond. The committee selected topics included ballot language, the District’s financial capacity and future tax rate, campus renovations, and instructional technology — including a one-to-one districtwide grades 3-12 student to device standard the group is considering.

Take a listen to CBAC member, Ben Aramenta as he shares his insights:

At the conclusion of their meeting, committee members participated in a mock line-item vote to begin to hone in on proposed projects having the least and greatest support among the group. The committee is expected to take a final vote on proposed projects at their fourth and last meeting together on Tuesday, April 18.