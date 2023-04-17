Comicpalooza Brings Captain Kirk To Space City And Spurs Reunion Of Fantasy Superstars

Galactic Heroes and Vampire Brothers Amplify 2023 Comicpalooza Line-Up

Continuing its trajectory, Comicpalooza unveiled the latest additions to a star-studded lineup. The pop-culture convention announced legendary actor William Shatner, luminaries Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder will join the May 26-28 event. Trekkies will be able to see the two Star Trek captains while The Vampire Diaries fans will be treated to a brotherly reunion as they all make their Comicpalooza debut at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Seen on the original Star Trek series as the courageous and noble Captain Kirk, Emmy award-winning actor, William Shatner has charmed audiences across the world by sharing his talent on camera for over 70 years. In addition to his iconic role as leader of the U.S.S. Enterprise, Shatner has starred in The Twilight Zone, Hawaii Five-O, Miss Congeniality, and Airplane II: The Sequel. He continues to be very active in the entertainment industry and recently released his documentary, You Can Call Me Bill.

Paul Wesley landed his breakout role as the vampiric heartthrob and heroic Stefan Salvatore in The CW’s hit television show, The Vampire Diaries. His prolific career in the entertainment industry started on stage in several New York City theater productions such as Cal in Camino and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Wesley also starred in Mother’s Day, The Late Bloomer, The Baytown Outlaws, and Before I Disappear. Most recently, he can be seen reprising the role of Captain Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Reuniting with his co-star, Ian Somerhalder is most notably recognized as the suave and mysterious vampire Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries. He is also praised for his role as Boone Carlyle in the sensational television series Lost and has appeared in several other shows and films such as The Rules of Attraction, The Tournament, Smallville, and V Wars. Beyond playing on-screen brothers, Wesley and Somerhalder are the curators behind Brother’s Bond, a robust bourbon crafted using classic American distilling and aging traditions.

The renowned actors join award-winning actor Lou Diamond Phillips, voice actor Christopher Judge; along with recently announced anime voice over talents Paul Castro Jr., Luci Christian, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Amber Lee Connors and Jason Douglas; comic book guests Steven McNiven; and literature guest Terry Brooks, Stephen Graham Jones, Mary Robinette Kowal. New this year, for those who want to get their memorabilia signed, Comicpalooza has teamed up with SWAU as the official show authenticator and autograph send-in provider to deliver the highest quality services to fans.