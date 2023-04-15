Spartans Reach State Championship Final

By Terry Carter

Stepping onto the turf at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown, Seven Lakes entered a rare zone of both comfort and anxiety.

You see, the 27-1-1 Spartans stood on the same field in 2022 as a first-time state qualifier. They led 1-0 yet lost to Plano. At that moment, the Spartan players and coaches made an internal pact that they would return in 2023 to finish their journey.

No team comes to the state soccer tournament with the intention of losing and going home as a state semifinalist. But this team learned from its first appearance and made definite plans to improve this season. They learned how to mentally rebound aggressively when a quality opponent plays well.

And on Friday evening, Seven Lakes bumped its chances of a first boys’ soccer state champion with a hard-fought 3-1 overtime win against Garland Sachse. The teams tied 1-1 in regulation, thanks to a header by Hunter Merritt. Sachse tied the contest in the second half, and the situation may have looked dire to some.

However the Spartans just tightened their laces and unleashed their championship intensity that yielded two goals in 90 seconds in overtime.

After a missed OT header by Noa Stasic, Seven Lakes scored at 86:21 on a rare assist from Aidan Morrison to Merritt on a 60-yard free kick assist. The seniors play at an almost telepathic level, and it showed when Merritt broke free behind the defenders as Morrison launched a premium pass on the free kick after a Sachse foul. For his second goal, Merritt beat the Mustang keeper and provided a 2-1 score for the outright Seven Lakes lead.

After a Sachse corner kick, Seven Lakes defended and countered aggressively at 87:33. And Alexis Matute scored seconds late on an assist from Spartan Abdullah Soliman to make it 3-1 in the first OT. Neither team scored in the second period, which locked down Seven Lakes’ date with destiny on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Birkelbach against Dripping Springs (15-11-2). Dripping Springs defeated Allen (20-3-5), 2-1, after a 1-1 tie, in the shootout.

IMAGE 1893

On Friday the Seven Lakes Spartans exploded for three goals — two within 90 seconds during overtime — to dispatch Sachse, 3-1, and reach the 6A boys’ state championship soccer match. The Spartans play Dripping Springs on Saturday in Georgetown for the 6A championship. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)