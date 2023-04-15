How Inflight Wi-Fi is ensuring Airline Loyalty

According to the top industry-wide poll of passenger attitudes, inflight Wi-Fi fosters customer loyalty and happiness among today’s airline travellers.

More than three-quarters of those asked (78%) said they believe Wi-Fi is “fundamental” to daily living, indicating that technology is already a necessary component of life as we know it. Meeting the demand for Wi-Fi in the skies is essential to enhancing the passenger experience and fostering loyalty, with more than half of passengers (55%) characterising inflight Wi-Fi as essential.

Rising Demand for Inflight Wi-Fi

More people understand the necessity of a Wi-Fi signal while travelling every year. People must stay on top of their job and inform loved ones when they safely reach each destination. Additionally, it helps travellers who require quick access to a wide range of lodging options, such as finding hotels, restaurants, and other amenities while abroad.

It’s now a basic minimum requirement for almost everyone travelling through an airport. The UnitedWifi Pass and subscriptions are popular among airlines that offer inflight Wi-Fi.

In the end, there are just two crucial considerations: People want to be able to work while travelling and maintain contact with those whom they value most.

Why is Wi-Fi so Crucial to a Taveller’s Experience?

Due to the utter reliance on the internet everywhere, there is a demand from customers for this product. People today frequently carry mobile devices with them and want to be able to check email, send texts, watch films, and see documents, in addition to professional clients on laptops waiting at an airport gate.

A stable, uninterrupted connection enables users to carry out various tasks online, which can streamline and expedite the usually complicated travel procedure. Nearly 90% of business passengers (87%) would utilise in-flight Wi-Fi to continue their tasks while in the aeroplane, which leads to more fruitful business journeys. More than half (51%) of nervous travellers specified they would utilise Wi-Fi to remain in contact with friends and loved ones on the land, making it an important driver of choice for them.

Passengers’ Desire to Stay Connected

The effect of in-flight Wi-Fi on loyalty and happiness is mainly substantial for traveller groups most eager to stay in touch while flying. High-value clients, parents, and young travellers are among those most likely to take advantage of inflight Wi-Fi services: 90% of business travellers, 90% of parents travelling with kids, and 91% of passengers between the ages of 18 and 30 intend to use the service if it is available when they next fly. Virgin Atlantic offers inflight Wi-Fi, so travellers can send emails, browse the web and keep up to date with the news.

Replacing Other Facilities

Today’s airline passengers are so eager to use the internet that they will forego other in-flight services. Inmarsat’s 2016 Inflight Connectivity Survey found that 54% of travellers preferred Wi-Fi to an in-flight meal. More than half (53%) of travellers said they would even be willing to forgo their in-flight alcoholic drink as a trade for having access to Wi-Fi today, putting alcohol to the list of in-flight luxuries they will give up to get online.