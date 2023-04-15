5 Essential Features a Company Intranet Portal Should Have

A modern intranet can increase employee efficiency by 20 to 25% by fostering communication and cooperation. Your sales staff may boost sales by 20% through employee engagement and connection. This will enable them to carry out their duties more successfully.

The most reliable source of information for your staff is the company intranet. It serves as the basis for effective teamwork and collaboration. If you want to increase employee communication, you must choose the layout and features of your company’s intranet carefully.

Cloud-Based

Modern intranets are designed with worker mobility in mind. Today’s workforce requires a lot of flexibility, and most require a reliable connection regardless of where they are. A cloud-based intranet provides employees access to all the resources and gadgets they require, whether in their workplace or on the go, enabling them to work anywhere.

Software for intranets hosted in the cloud is more accessible and has a greater percentage of employee acceptance. They may scale swiftly, in contrast to corporate intranets that are locally hosted.

Communication and Collaboration

It can be challenging for multinational corporations to get a progressively scattered workforce one accord. Your entire workforce may be reached and engaged with a corporate intranet, giving your staff a central location for collaboration, personalised company news, and simple ways to access corporate communications.

The intranet can serve as a social and collaborative online workplace and a communication tool. It builds a strong network of employees by giving the communities and groups what they want. Around various localisations, teams, specialisations, etc., professional communities can arise. Additionally, social communities centred on shared interests might be developed.

Effective and Adaptable User Interface

The user experience on the intranet should be simple. Screens must transition smoothly between one another, menus and connections must be useful, and the platform must have simple overall navigation. Employees don’t want to spend hours learning new platforms since they likely use other digital tools in addition to the intranet regularly. Your intranet should be intuitive and easy to use. A best practice is to run an initial user test before putting all intranet users through an onboarding session.

Centre for Employee Recognition

The intranet is the best location to recognise employees’ work and efforts. Congratulating your staff can go a long way towards improving staff motivation, devotion, retention, turnover, and many other factors. In numerous organisations in Saudia, it is important to keep track of staff turnover in both the public and private sectors.

With the help of this tool, your business may increase employee morale and show them that you care by commemorating special occasions like birthdays and corporate anniversaries. Thanks to the employee recognition feature’s built-in timeline, your employees can comment on accomplishments anytime. This fosters a positive work atmosphere, which raises morale and enhances the wellness of employees.

Secure

Any Intranet may fail if there is a data breach. The level of safety and protection that an intranet software can offer is a crucial consideration for this reason. Businesses store sensitive and secret information on their internal communication platforms that must be safeguarded against viruses, malware, vulnerabilities, and malicious attempts. Qatar Airways has implemented the necessary protections to protect the privacy and security of passengers’ personal information. Businesses seeking a safer internal network may think about switching from locally sourced platforms to cloud-based ones, which is a smarter investment.